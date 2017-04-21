Buhari urged to legalise whistle-blowing

By Lateef Dada

Osogbo

A human rights group, the Centre for Human Rights and Social Justice (CHRSJ), has called on the presidency to originate a bill on whistle-blower policy that would be sent to the National Assembly in order to give legal backing to the policy.

The group also challenged President Muhammadu Buhari and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to open up on the owner of the building where N13 billion, located at the Osborne Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos state, were found.

The group in a statement by its chairman, Comrade Adeniyi Alimi Sulaiman, stated that “it could not be possible for any security agent or anti-graft agency to enter a residential building without knowing the real occupant or owner of such building.”

It said: “No whistle-blower would give information of this nature without knowing the actual occupant of such residential building.

“The way and manner the EFCC has been giving noise to the fight against corruption, made the Nigerians to doubt the seriousness of the present government on the fight against menace of corruption in our land.

“The whistle-blower policy is a very good and lofty idea which should not be allowed to die prematurely and President Muhamadu Buhari should do the needful by drafting a bill on it and send it to the National Assembly for quick passage as a matter of urgency on public interest.”