Buhari well, hale and hearty, FG insists

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has reiterated the federal government’s stance that President Muhammadu Buhari “is not sick, despite seeking an extended medical vacation”.

Mohammed stated this while briefing journalists at the end of the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting saying, the fact that all the ministers were working optimally was an indication that the president was “hale and hearty.

“Do you think we will be consulting our business like this if Mr. President is ill?” the minister asked rhetorically.

“He, pointing to Minister of Power, Babatunde Fashola, was in Anambra last week, I was in Kwara yesterday, all our ministers are busy doing their work. Mr. President is well and is absolutely not in danger,” he said.

“I can say without any hesitation that Mr. President is well, is hale and hearty. No question about that.”

Mohammed’s statement came two days after a similar statement by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo who said he spoke to the president on phone.

President Buhari had on Sunday written to the Senate to extend his 10-day medical vacation. The Senate later confirmed that the extension was indefinite as the president did not indicate his return date.

