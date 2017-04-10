‘Buhari’s presidency incapacitated by ethnic jingoism’

By Taiye Odewale Abuja National Coordinator of Nigeria Advance Movement (NAM), Dr. Sylvanus Ikeotuonye, declared yesterday that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration’s apparent incapacity was caused by ethnic jingoism. Ikeotuonye, who made the declaration in a statement, said “going by realities on ground, the self infl icted glaring incapacity bedevilling the Buhari administration will continue till 2019.” Th e statement reads in part: “Th e Presidency under Muhammadu Buhari took off on the 29th day of May 2015 with enormous goodwill from Nigerians got incapacitated after seven clear months of skewed appointments with all the imp unities and grandstanding of concentrating power in the hands of few close associates and distant relations with attendant negative transformation of a supposedly man of integrity to an ethnic jingoist. “For a government, whose basis for seeking power is that it wants to sanitize the society, equity, fairness and good conscience could have served as guiding principles, instead imperial megalomania and high handedness took centre stage. Without respect for the sensibilities of the ethnic nationalities that make up Nigerian, Mr. President incapacitated himself with the very fi rst, but critical set of appointments he made. “To further shut out your political appointees forcing them to report to the chief of staff on policy matters is a worse display of incapacity.” He specifi cally cited the appointments of Col Hammed Ali as Customs Comptroller-General, Ibrahim Idris, as Inspector-General of Police and Ibrahim Magu as the Acting Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as one of the counter-productive

Share this:

Tweet

WhatsApp



Email

Print

