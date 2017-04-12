Buhari’s problem with National Assembly

Presidential system of government is prone to abuse. There is no party discipline unlike parliamentary system where there is party supremacy, where you can’t be a minister if you were not a member of the parliament. And there are many inbuilt mechanisms to checkmate arbitrariness and insubordination. The first costly political mistake President Buhari made was to assume that our democracy has come of age, and that National Assembly needs no remote control.

Therefore, he showed no mild interests in the shameful election of the principals of parliament. At the end, corrupt liberal members of the National Assembly emerged as alpha and omega. The president forgot that he handed missiles to his enemies. If you lack control of the National Assembly you are in trouble! Serious trouble!! And when the president is in trouble the whole country would suffer. Today, Bukola and Dogara are in full control of the Senate and House of Representatives.

Even if they cannot muster enough votes to impeach the president, they can threaten and blackmail him. Bukola and Dogara represent the cumulative interests of our representatives. The interests are what they can get from the nation’s treasury; how to recoup their ‘investments’. Some are after the Presidency.

Today, the rivals and political enemies of Buhari can easily use National Assembly to undermine the president and his government. Look at Senator Ahmad Lawan from Yobe? I thought he was a loyalist of the president, but his recent body language showed a switch of loyalty. A senate president has answers to most of the troubles of the law-makers which is to make money and keep winning elections till death does part. I heard that senators Abu Ibrahim and Ahmad Lawan are the oldest members and they want to remain. So gradually, the president is losing his loyalists not only in the parliament but also across the country.

Many die hard supporters of Buhari are now lamenting that they have become laughing stocks in their communities. Many organizations that seriously worked hard for Buhari’s emergence have now collapsed because of lack of fund and motivation. There is element of truth to what Aisha Buhari said.

Buhari should understand that even in developed countries, election is fought with funds. I don’t know how much Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump spent in their campaign on publicity and logistic but no doubt it was stupendous. So there is an urgent need for the president to wisely reflect and save his government from falling off the brink.

Bishir Dauda,

Sabuwar Unguwa, Katsina