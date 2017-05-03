Buhari’s re-election campaign posters flood Abuja

By Bode Olagoke

Abuja

Ahead of the 2019 general elections President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election campaign posters are now strategically pasted in some places at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The campaign posters were surprisingly come out at a time some Nigerians were calling on the president to take another medical leave to attend to his ailing health.

Blueprint correspondent who drove round the Nigeria seat of power yesterday saw the president’s posters around Wuse, Garki, Airport Road and other major points of attraction drawing.

The poster read: “Nigerians resolve Buhari 2019….After healing, comes greatness, just believe.”

The president’s health had caused concerns among Nigerians, most especially when the number one citizen could not preside over the weekly meetings of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

Buhari could not also attend the annual Workers’ Day celebrations at the Eagle Square, Abuja, on Monday.

Recall that despite several calls for the President to travel abroad for proper medical care, some of his ministers were reported to have declared that the President was fit to run for the second term in office.