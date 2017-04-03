Buhari’s war against corruption won’t stop – Garba Shehu

By Abdullahi M. Gulloma

Abuja

The Presidency has given assurances that the war against perfidy and corruption by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration would not stop.

This was disclosed by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, during a radio programme, Hannu Da Yawa, on FRCN Kaduna at the weekend.

“Let me say one thing. Those whose illicit ways of accumulating money have been stopped will criticise this government, but all that will not derail the unfaltering commitment of the President, Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to the war against corruption,” he said.

He said the President declared rooting out corruption as one of the cardinal policies of his election campaign.

“He is aware that this was one of the main reasons Nigerians in their millions put their trust in him, the main reason they voted him into power in 2015. To keep that trust of ordinary Nigerians who voted him into the office, he has vowed to give corruption a good fight. He will not let them down,” he said.

He said so far, the battle to uproot corruption from Nigeria has not been easy, stressing that “corruption has been fighting back vehemently, finding accomplices in various forms and guises. Nevertheless, the Buhari administration will not relent.”

He said in the program that the days when corruption reigned indiscriminately in Nigeria are over.

“Nothing will return our country to those sad, old days of wanton thievery that have plunged us into the economic mess from which Nigeria is currently recovering. The war against corruption in Nigeria is one of those clashes between good and evil, where good is determined to triumph,” he said.