Build faith in God, cleric counsels Christians

By Donald Iorchir

Nigerian youth have been advised not to venture into marriage because of peer, family members and societal influence, instead they should work closely with God by bringing dedication to Him in order to discern his will for them.

The Presiding Priest, Rev Fr. Jude Dominic Igba,of St. Dominic Catholic Church Kwali, and co-Parish Priest Rev. Fr Kenneth Opara, made the remarks, while at the holy wedlock of Mr. Rapheal Chiakaa Mtom and Mrs. Jeminah Yusuf Aruwan.

Rev Fr. Igba said so many blessed marriages were in disarray and others met with broken homes because of circumstances of constant interference by family members, friends.

According to him, these have remained great storm to many families.

The cleric noted that there was no way mutual love and understanding would abound in any family, where pride and manipulation remained the bench marks of existence. He, particularly, chided those who had played leading roles in causing harm to happy homes through wrong advice, asking them to refrain from it.

The Priest told the newly wedded couple to resort to prayers because they were going to experience joy and sorrow, attractions and distractions in the cause of their union.

He added, however, that with God they would live to grow, develop and be responsive to each other. He further stated that they should be ready at all times to offer themselves totally to each other in love as they were no longer two, but one.

Doing that he said would portend danger to the cherished union. The Cleric admonished them to always celebrate moments of their marriage because it is a journey of life.

Speaking after the wedding, the couples, Raphael and Jeminah both noted that they were overwhelmed by the solidarity and massive support they received from family members, friends, well-wishers, priest and his professional colleagues, and pray God to blessed them richly. The event was witnessed by many dignitaries from within and outside Abuja.