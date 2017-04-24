Buratai charges troops to maintain discipline

Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai has charged troops fighting terrorism in the North east to remain “discipline, dedicated and vigilant while discharging their military duties.”

Buratai gave the charge in his message to the troops deployed to Pulka and Gwoza, Borno State, which was delivered by the Chief of Administration, Nigerian Army, Maj. Gen. IM. Alkali, while on assessment visit of the troops of “Operation Deep Flush” in areas.

He urged soldiers to be “patient and calm, as well as continue with the “good work and sustain the standard of discipline already set.”

While commending the troops on the successes recorded in the ongoing campaign against insurgency in the North east, the army chief urged them to hasten up in the hunt for the leaders of Boko Haram. He assured them of Army Headquarters support on the fight against insurgency.

He assured that dependents of fallen heroes would be promptly paid all entitlements due to the deceased to their next of kin.

He said: “Nigerian Army appreciates your sacrifices to Nigeria nation. History will not forget you for all you have done to protect the territorial integrity of our country. We will continue to provide you with all you need to end this war so that displaced persons of this region can return to their respective communities.

“As for our troops who paid the supreme price, we will continue to provide support to the families they left behind.”

The Maj. Gen. Alkali was accompanied on the visit by the Acting General Officer Commanding 7 Division Nigerian Army, Brig. Gen. Victor Ezugwu and some staff officers of the Division.