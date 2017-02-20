Burdugau communities need telcom services

The needs for the four major telecommunication network service providers to provide mast booster antenna to communities of Burdugau town and environs under Malumfashi local government area of Katsina state, has become imperative.

Concerned citizen of the area, Malam Sanusi Burdugau, made the observation yesterday in an interview with newsmen in Gusau

the Zamfara state capital.

According to him, the call was imperative considering the high population of people living within Burdugau town and its environs.

He said: “We have about 26 villages within Burdugau and 99 percent of our youth and elders have cellphone, but we are suffering from insufficient network to communicate with

our friends, well wishers and relatives”.

He said when the mast is installed, it will go a long way in boosting the morality of the entire people living in the area and also enhanced socio-economic potentials of the people, telecommunications service

providers and Malumfashi local government area of Katrina state.

“We are really in a total neglect by our service providers of telecommunications service which includes, Globacom, MTN, Etisalat and Zain, hence the needs to come to our aid with a view to joining the rest of the societies, not only in Katsina state, but the country as a whole and across the world in communications at all levels.”

He explained that the current network the communities were enjoying was from the booster antenna installed at Marmara and Marabar Kankara, thereby making some people to go for almost two kilometers before they could get the network service whenever they want to communicate.

He also appealed to Katsina state government to construct Marabar Kankara- Burdugau- Guga road in order to link the communities with three local government areas which include Bakori, Funtua and Faskari easily.

“When this road is constructed, it will help the communities transport their food and cash crops to nearby major markets easily”, he added.

By Sanusi Muhammad – Gusau