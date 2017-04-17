Burns loses WBA super-lightweight belt

Scotland’s Ricky Burns failed to unify the super-lightweight division as his WBA title was taken by IBF and IBO champion Julius Indongo in Glasgow. Indongo, unbeaten in 21 fi ghts prior to this unifi cation contest, forced his fellow 34-year-old on to the back foot for much of the fi ght. Burns rallied in the fifth and sixth rounds but the tall southpaw emerged a worthy winner on points. Th at was refl ected in the judges’ scoring – 120-108, 118-110, 116-112. “Th e better man won on the night, no excuses,” said Burns. And no-one could argue. Ricky Burns says he’ll be back after losing to ‘better man’ Julius Indongo Th is was Burns’ third fi ght at the Hydro and 13th at world title level, while Indongo – “on a mission” from Namibia’s president Hage Geingob – was fi ghting overseas for only the second time as a professional. On his fi rst, in December, he knocked out IBF champion Eduard Troyanovsky in Moscow. It was clear from early in Saturday’s fi ght that Indongo would try to use his greater height and reach to throw jabs at Burns’ head, and he did this to good eff ect in the opening three minutes. Burns has started slowly in recent fights before finding his rhythm, and the Namibian began much the livelier, bouncing around the centre of the ring against a hesitant home fi ghter. Indeed, he looked to have won the fi rst four rounds by dint of his greater work-rate Kano Mahmoon Baba-Ahmed MATTER OF THE MOMENT garkuwapublications@yahoo.com * 08025163388 * Text only Looters bury cash in cemeteries, forests – FG Because the cash is safe with dead bodies! and accuracy, though Burns was beginning to connect with his right. With their man having 47 bouts under his belt to Indongo’s 21, the home fans may have wondered if the tactic was to use his experience to let his opponent

