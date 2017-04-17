Burns loses WBA super-lightweight belt

Scotland’s Ricky Burns failed to unify the super-lightweight division as his WBA title was taken by IBF and IBO champion Julius Indongo in Glasgow.

Indongo, unbeaten in 21 fights prior to this unification contest, forced his fellow 34-year-old on to the back foot for much of the fight.

Burns rallied in the fifth and sixth rounds but the tall southpaw emerged a worthy winner on points.

That was reflected in the judges’ scoring – 120-108, 118-110, 116-112.

“The better man won on the night, no excuses,” said Burns. And no-one could argue.

This was Burns’ third fight at the Hydro and 13th at world title level, while Indongo – “on a mission” from Namibia’s president Hage Geingob – was fighting overseas for only the second time as a professional.

On his first, in December, he knocked out IBF champion Eduard Troyanovsky in Moscow.

It was clear from early in Saturday’s fight that Indongo would try to use his greater height and reach to throw jabs at Burns’ head, and he did this to good effect in the opening three minutes.

Burns has started slowly in recent fights before finding his rhythm, and the Namibian began much the livelier, bouncing around the centre of the ring against a hesitant home fighter.

Indeed, he looked to have won the first four rounds by dint of his greater work-rate and accuracy, though Burns was beginning to connect with his right.

With their man having 47 bouts under his belt to Indongo’s 21, the home fans may have wondered if the tactic was to use his experience to let his opponent tire himself out.