Bwala steps down as Sheriff ’s spokesman

By Emeka Nze Abuja Th e Special Assistant to the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Inuwa Bwala, has said that he had stepped down as the offi cial spokesman of Senator Ali Modu Sheriff . In a statement yesterday, Bwala cited what he called “recent developments in the polity, especially as it aff ects my duties have made it imperative for me to step down as the offi cial spokesman of Senator Ali Modu Sheriff , National Chairman of PDP.” He said: “I am stepping down for personal reasons to enable me face my personal challenges, especially my health.

“I wish to use this opportunity to apologise to Nigerians, especially our political leaders and professional colleagues, whose feelings I have been made to injure in explaining or defending certain positions while I was the Special Adviser on Media to Senator Sheriff . “I thank the National Chairman and all those I have worked or related with since I assumed the responsibility as Sheriff ‘s offi cial spokesman. I also wish him the best in future endeavours.”