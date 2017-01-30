Bwari Tourist Village: NTDC, ITC sign MoU

Share This





















In furtherance of the Public Private Partnership (PPP) in the development of tourism in Nigeria, the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with

International Tourist Choice Limited, to build a world class Tourist Village at Bwari in the Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria.

The Acting Director-General of the corporation, Mrs. Mariel Rae-Omoh,in her speech expressed optimism about the project, which according to her, will create jobs, wealth and bring in deluge of foreign tourists to Nigeria.

Rae-Omoh restated her commitment to ensuring a good relationship with the private sector and stakeholders in the Nigerian tourism industry, explaining that public private partnership will propel rapid

development and promotion of the revenue-spinning sector.

The acting NTDC boss, who lauded the commitment of the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer and facilitator of the Bwari International Tourist Village project, Mr. Trust Henry Ogboi, noted that NTDC and ICT managements would meet every six month to appraise the progress of the project.

Ogboi, earlier in his speech, commended the readiness of the Rae-Omoh led-administration to work closely with the private sector an d stakeholders in the Nigerian tourism industry.

He stressed that the Bwari Tourism Village project is not for the people of Bwari Local Government Area and the FCT alone, but for the whole country and the world at large.

The International Tourist Choice Limited boss disclosed that the Tourist Village, when completed, will embolden Nigeria’s name on the world tourism map.

Ogboi further said that the tourist village will serve as a cultural liaison office for states in the country and nations in the world.

He assured that the partnership with NTDC will ensure speed in the completion of the project, adding that “the Chairman of Bwari Local Government Area, Hon. Musa Dikko, has reduced the period for the

completion of the project from five to three years.

Contained in the MOU signed at the NTDC headquarters in Abuja is that the corporation will partner with ITC to ensure the tourism village is built to a standard that will meet the international best practices, in a bid to making Nigeria the preferred tourism destination in Africa.

Clearly spelt out in the MO U also, is that NTDC will offer technical and administrative support, while ITC will attract sponsors, fund and ensure its successful completion.

