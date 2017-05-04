Cabal in Presidency targeting ex-govs, senators – PDP lawmakers

It’s all lies, says anti-graft agency

EFCC planing to jail me – Ekweremadu



By Ezrel Tabiowo and Chizoba Ogbeche, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Caucus in the Senate, have raised the alarm over alleged plot by a ‘cabal’ in the Presidency to use the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, to arrest and jail former governors in the Senate and other serving senators in both the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) and their opposition counterparts.

Briefing newsmen yesterday after a closed door meeting at the National Assembly, they claimed the anti-graft agency had compiled a list of all those, who, at one time or the other, had expressed dissenting views about the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

Speaking on behalf of the caucus, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, decried the clampdown on opposition figures criticising the APC-led government.

He called on Nigerians to beware of the ‘cabal’s antics’, adding that the country is gradually returning to military era, where freedom of Nigerians was trampled upon.

Condemning the detention of former governors of Jigawa and Niger states, Sule Lamido and Babagida Aliyu respectively, on corruption charges by the EFCC, the PDP lawmakers called for their immediate release.

The lawmakers also vowed to resist any further form of intimidation and harassment by the anti-graft body and other security agencies.

“The detention of Sule Lamido, Gabriel Suswan and Babangida Aliyu raises a very big question about human rights compliance and it’s a worrying trend about happenings in our country today.

“A situation where you can be set up through security agencies and put in prison for nothing sounds the death kernel to democracy and human rights in Nigeria.”

On ‘planned’ invasion of the Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu’s apartments by the EFCC, the caucus noted that “the matter of the alleged plans by some persons in the Presidency to use the EFCC to harass, intimidate and place the Deputy President of the Senate in detention in the next two weeks, is condemnable and must be disallowed.

“We hereby call on peace loving Nigerians to be aware of these insidious plans to cow any dissenting voices in Nigeria.”

The media briefing was attended by Ekweremadu, Minority Leader of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, and former governors who are serving PDP Senators, among others.

‘Plan’ to jail Ekweremadu

Meanwhile, a ‘whistle-blower’ has alleged deadly plot by the EFCC to have Ekweremadu arrested and subsequently remanded in prison over ‘concocted’ corruption charges.

The development comes barely a week after a failed raid by the police was carried out on one of the members of the upper chamber, Senator Danjuma Goje.

The ‘whistle-blower’, in a red-alert to Senator Ekweremadu, claimed the ‘politically instigated plot’, was intended by the agency to have him removed as the Senate’s Number 2 man, and portray him before the international community and Nigerians as a corrupt politician.

Drawing the attention of the Senate yesterday to the development, Ekweremadu, who came under a point of order during plenary, read details of the message to him by the said whistle-blower on the floor.

The letter, supposedly written by the whistle-blower read: “On the 6th of May (Saturday night/Sunday morning), 2017, the EFCC alongside international and local media, would raid an apartment under the guise of whistle-blowing policy of the federal government, with search warrant already obtained from a Magistrate Court, to search an apartment alleged to be one of your guest houses in the Capital of Enugu, or any available apartment in your senatorial district that will serve this evil purpose.

“The EFCC claimed to have received a tip-off from a whistle-blower from your state, alerting the agency of a large, huge amount of money in different currency in the same apartment belonging to you, Senator Ekweremadu, the Deputy Senate President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The proceeds, which is said to be likely illegally acquired which constitutes abuse of office with corruption. The things to be discovered in the said apartment are: the huge amount in different currencies such as British Pounds Sterling, Dollars, Indian Rupees, South African Rands, and Malaysian currency. Documents said to be yours, such as a 2015 campaign memo and logistics, list of names, Chairmen, local government party men and women that benefited from your empowerment programme and other documents bearing your signature.

“There will be a single portrait of yours that will be placed in the sitting room. There are ammunition such as AK-47, two pump action guns with unused gun bullets, your distinguished Senator will be invited by the anti-graft agency for questioning and interrogation to shed more light on the said apartment which will lead to your arrest and detention, pending the outcome of investigation.

“While you are still in detention, well sponsored non-governmental organisations will be protesting around the nation; Lagos, Enugu, Anambra and Abuja (FCT). In fact, sponsored youth in your senatorial district will come to Abuja protesting at the National Assembly gate, with petitions submitted to the Senate President and one to the Clerk of the National Assembly recalling you.

“While the protests are ongoing according to their evil plan, the EFCC, having detained you for at least three weeks, you will be charged to court with section 3 (8), immunity clause will not apply to you office.

“Their target is to attack you and kill your political ambition so that you can no longer stand for future election, and to show the international community and the Nigerian people, that you, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, is a corrupt politician. I sympathise with you, and God will continue to use people like us to destabilise their evil plans against you. I wish you all the best in you political journey.”

Saraki, who presided over plenary, thanked the Deputy Senate President for bringing the matter before the upper chamber, adding that the Senate had “taken note of that.”

EFCC denies claim

But the EFCC has debunked Ekweremadu’s claims, saying it is not aware of such plan to set him up for arrest.

EFCC’s Head, Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, who made the denial in a statement yesterday in Abuja, said, “if any agency is plotting to plant monies and guns in Ekweremadu’s residence, it is certainly not the EFCC, as such antics are alien to the commission.

“The Commission is worried by the alarm and the fact that the highly-regarded Deputy Senate President of the Nigeria would go public with such unverified information without first checking with the commission.

“This is not only very strange but smacks of a scripted propaganda campaign to distract the commission by putting it on the defensive. It must be emphatically stated for the benefit of Senator Ekweremadu and others who share similar misconception and jaundiced views of the EFCC, that the commission does not need any grand plot to arrest and prosecute him if he is found to have violated any law that EFCC enforces.

“He does not belong in the category of public officers that enjoy immunity from arrest and prosecution by law enforcement agencies. Once again, the alleged plot by EFCC to raid Senator Ekweremadu’s house on May 6, 2017, exists only in the very fertile imagination of the distinguished Deputy Senate President’s questionable “source”, whom he claims is ‘close to the EFCC’.”

Uwujaren further stated that, “the commission’s candid advice to Ekweremadu is to sleep easy if he is not involved in the looting spree that seems to be the pastime of many Nigerians in the corridors of power.

“Let it be known, however, that there will be no amount of scare-mongering that will dissuade the EFCC from vigorously enforcing its mandate to rid Nigeria of corruption.”