CAF poll: At last Hayatou beaten by Madagascar’s Ahmad

By Gbenga Jolaosho

Abuja

Issa Hayatou’s 29-year reign as head of the Confederation of African Football came to an end yesterday, after Madagascar’s Ahmad Ahmad beat him in CAF’s presidential election.

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) president, Amaju Pinnick was also elected into the CAF Executive Committee.

Ahmad picked up 34 votes while Hayatou polled 20 in the election, which was held in Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa. The election which was declared open by President Mulatu Teshome of Ethiopia, was witnessed by FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Secretary General, Fatma Samoura!

The result means a change in leadership for the first time since Cameroonian Hayatou took charge in 1988.

By his defeat, Hayatou also loses his position at FIFA, where he had been the longest-serving executive.

Pinnick was one of the staunch backers of Ahmad to defeat the former CAF boss, declaring his stand to unseat the Cameroonian long before the election despite the tacit support of the Nigeria’s Sports Minister, Solomon Dalung, to Hayatou.

Pinnick, who was derogatorily referred to as a ‘small boy’ by his opponent, crushed Beninoise FÂ president Anjorin Moucharafou to become only the third Nigerian ever in the CAF Executive Committee.

Ahmad, who appeared very emotional after his victory, becomes only the seventh CAF president in the body’s 60-year history.

Ahmad promised to bring innovation and accountability in his administration.

“I’m not a candidate who will serve his personal interests,” Ahmad said in a statement before the voting at a congress in Ethiopia took place, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

“African football cannot be managed by bandits,” he said, adding: “I will reorganise CAF’s financial sector to make it accessible to all sectors and areas.

“Five million dollars, or 50 per cent of earnings from FIFA, will go to African federations.”

Ahmad, 57, who is into his third term as Madagascar FA president, had said in an earlier interview that Hayatou had done all he could for CAF.

“In life, there is a limit. Typically in politics, everyone has his chance – maybe it is time (for Hayatou to quit),” he said.

The election result was greeted by cheers at the CAF congress as Ahmad was carried on the shoulders of jubilant supporters to the podium after the result was announced.

In contrast, Hayatou was led from the auditorium by aides but he told reporters as he departed: “It is not that bad.”

Ahmad later added: “When you try to do something, you mean that you can do it. If I can’t do it, I never stand.

“This is sweet victory. When you work hard for years and months and you succeed, that is great.”

The departure of Hayatou is a huge change for African football and the 70-year-old will also lose his Fifa position and his place on the ruling council of world football’s governing body.

He had been challenged for the CAF presidency only twice before and both times won with landslide victories.

This time he won only 20 votes, ending his hopes of winning an eighth term in office that would have seen his presidency extend for more than three decades in total.

Also elected into the CAF executive seat are Fouzi Lekjaa (Morocco) who thumped incumbent Mohamed Raouraoua of Algeria 41-7; Musa Bility of Liberia who defeated Amadou Diakite of Mali 26-22; Souleman Waberi of. Djibouti who got 20 votes to defeat Magda Shams el Din, Juneidi Tilmo and Moses. Magogo.

Danny Jordaan of South Africa and Eduardo da Costa of Angola were elected from the southern zone, while Sierra Leonean. Isha Johansen got 25 votes to pick the only female slot, ahead of. Lydia Nsekera of Burundi who had only 12.