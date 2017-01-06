Call Okorocha to order, Imo pensioners tell Buhari

Share This





















By Chidiebere Iwuoha

Owerri

Protesting Imo pensioners yesterday staged their third peaceful demonstration at the Government House Roundabout, Owerri, to demand the payment of their pension arrears and gratuities and called on President Muhammadu Buhari to mandate the Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, to obey the relevant constitutional provisions and pay up their entitlements.

Speaking to newsmen, the state chairman of the group, Chief G. U. Ezeji, said, as at December 2016, the state-owned pensioners between 22 and 77 months’ arrears of pensions, while gratuities had remained unpaid since 1998.

And that government had refused to harmonise their pensions since 2000 till date despite all efforts made by the union.

Ezeji said that the latest was government’s plan to pay only 40% of the accumulated arrears of pensions and gratuities and the forfeiting of 60% and to that they said “no.”

He made it clear that the review and fixing of new pension rates were done by the appropriate federal government institution and not by any state institution and appealed to his fellow pensioners to remain steadfast in their demand for pension rights as prescribed in the Laws of the land until their demands were met.

He called on the Governor to use the Office of the Accountant General of the state in the payment of civil pensioners and the Office of the Chairman, Local Government Pensions Board for Local Government pensioners.

