CAN condoles with victims of Southern Kaduna violence

Share This





















The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has rejoiced with all Christians as they celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ amidst economic recession and condoles the affected victims of the Kaduna state violence.

CAN president, Samson Ayokunle, said in a statement in Abuja that CAN identified with the victims of the Boko Haram attacks in the north-east.

“I congratulate all Christians during this Christmas season when we are commemorating the birth of our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ.

“We thank God for the joy and hope that the season has brought to all of us.’’

Ayokunle advised Nigerians to embrace courage to confront the economic recession and the attendant problems. He urged them to learn from Joseph, the husband of Mary in the Holy Bible.

“I admonish all Christians and of course all Nigerians to pick up courage and move on with their lives in spite of the challenges facing us as a nation,’’ he stated.

Ayokunle, who is also the President of the Nigerian Baptist Convention, expressed optimism that God would turn the unpleasant situation in the New Year.

Like this: Like Loading...