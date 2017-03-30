Can Omo-Agege’s exit affect LP?

The recent defection of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege from the Labour Party (LP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), is perceived in some quarters as a carefully planned strategy to destabilise the party. BODE OLAGOKE reports



Recently, a group of Labour Party (LP) stakeholders mainly from Delta State stormed the party’s national secretariat in Abuja along with people alleged to be political thugs to protest against the national chairman, Alhaji Abdukadir Abdulsalam, and other leaders of the party.

The party has kept a low-profile political presence since it won the governorship seat in Ondo State from the then ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Perhaps, the only time the party had a major intra party crisis was when its pioneer national chairman, Chief Dan Nwawyanwu was about to end his tenure and some stakeholders, such as the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) moved to assert its influence being a factor in the formation of the LP. The issues that caused the disagreement were rooted in the principles that guided the formation of LP. But the crisis did not last long or lead to factionalisation of the party as it were.

But that Monday’s protest came as a surprise since there was no known previous agitation that could lead to the sudden decision to oust the leadership of the party and in such a bizarre manner. What happened on that Monday however left room for suspicion.

First, the conveners of the factional National Executive Committee (NEC) appeared to be ignorant about the provisions of the party’s constitution in relation to the sack of the chairman and his leadership. For instance, page 31, article 12 of LP constitution clearly states that the chairman of the party may be suspended or removed from office on a vote of no confidence passed by at least two third majority at a national convention convened for such purpose.

It therefore means that even a well-constituted NEC cannot remove the national chairman and perhaps other national officers of the party without first giving them an opportunity for fair-hearing.

Thus, as alleged by Abdukadir Abdulsalam’s camp, the protest was a smokescreen to enable those behind it execute the agenda of creating a leadership tussle, which in turn provided the lone Senator of the party from Delta State, Ovie Omo-Agege, a long sought opportunity to defect to the APC.

According to them, the situation has led to the unjust, unconstitutional and unilateral dissolution of States Executive Committees of the party and suspension and/or expulsion of prominent members and leaders of the party by Abudulkadir Abdulsallam supported by his willing “lackeys.”

Other charges leveled against Abdulkadir include the mismanagement of party funds, the violation of section 225 (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which states that: “Every political party shall submit to the Independent National Electoral Commission, a detailed annual statement and analysis of its sources of funds and other assets together with a similar statement of its expenditure in such form as the commission may require.”

On the strength of these allegations, Ukpebitere said, “NEC resolved “that the national chairman, Deputy National Chairman (South), Mr. Calistus Okafor; and the Acting National Secretary, Julius Abure; are hereby suspended/removed forthwith from office pending the outcome of internal investigations by the Party on the corrupt and dictatorial state of affairs in the Party.”

The following were however chosen by the group as replacements: Comrade Bobo Atare Adou (National Vice Chairman – South South) and Akingbade Oyelekan appointed as Acting National Chairman and Acting National Secretary of the Party respectively.

The rebel group also mandated the new officers to urgently organise and ensure that all allegations against Alhaji Abubakar Abulkadir Salam on the finances of the party were investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and prosecuted if found wanting.

Also, they said decision was reached to reverse all unconstitutional and unilateral dissolution of State Executive Committees and suspension/expulsion of officials/members of the party by the Salam leadership without NEC’s knowledge and approval.

That NEC should take such necessary measures, legal and otherwise, to purge the party of impunity, arbitrariness, lawlessness, and financial corruption that characterised the tyrannical leadership style of Alhaji Abubakar Abulkadir Salam as National Chairman.”

Those who endorsed the decision are the Deputy National Youth Leader, South-west, Gbenga Daramola; Deputy National Woman Leader, North East, Lami Ahmed; Deputy National Woman leader South-South,Hosanna Samuel, Deputy National Woman Leader, South-west, Mrs Olujumoke Awodeyi, and Deputy National Chairman (north), Alhaji Ali Abatcha.

However, the leadership of the party has dismissed what it called the purported suspension of Salam and others, describing those behind it as strangers and miscreants. The party, which seemed caught unawares, blamed Omo-Agege for the crisis to enable him defect to the APC without attracting the wrath of the law.

Expressing shocks over the development, National Publicity Secretary of the party, Ebere Ifendu, told journalists that the leadership of the party was intact and that none of its national officers or national executive members was part of penultimate Monday’s meeting, where the chairman was allegedly removed. She said Omo-Agege’s plot to join APC was the reason for fueling the ‘fake faction’.

She said the party was aware that the senator had been romancing the ruling APC, and attending its meeting in Delta State since he won his election on the platform of the LP, thereby causing artificial crises for him to officially decamp to APC.

“You can see for yourself here, the national chairman and other national officers of the party are here; strangers cannot sack a constituted authority. We just heard it from the media that some miscreants came to Abuja from Delta State and they are not members of our party; they are just strangers”.

Citing various provisions of the party constitution, Ifendu said, “In every constitution, there is a way an officer can be sacked including the national chairman and other officers. Look at page 31, article 12 of Labour Party constitution, clearly written that the chairman of the party may be suspended or removed from office on a vote of no confidence passed at least by two thirds majority at a national convention convened for such purpose. So, how can people just come to the street to make noise to say that they have removed the chairman? They don’t have the capacity to do that.”

On the issues of non-payment of salaries to the party, she dismissed it saying workers were all in the office doing their job. She also said the allegation that the chairman mismanaged the funds of the party had no evidence to back it up.

“If there is a situation, I think the National Working Committee should be the first place to channel such complaint and from there it goes to the NEC before the party starts investigating. You do that by going to the street and start shouting that you want to remove the party chairman. If they are truly members of the party they know how to follow the right channel to convey their grievances.”

Under the Electoral Act (2010) as amended, an elected member of the National and State Assemblies is free to defect to another party if his party is factionalised or ceases to exist and taking a cue from the legal provision, Omo-Agege citied that there was division within the national leadership of the Labour Party.

With both Comrade Bobo Atare Adou and Alhaji Abdukadir Salam now laying claims to the national chairmanship of the party. Following the defection of Omo-Agege, the Labour Party has asked the Senate President Bukola Saraki and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to immediately declare his seat vacant.

The party said INEC should set in motion processes to organise election within the next 60 days to fill the vacant seat as required by law. Ifendu said such an alleged division in the party is nothing but a figment of the senator’s imagination, adding that it is on record that Omo-Agege sponsored some hoodlums and non-party members to protest at the party office and later claimed to have removed the party leadership.

As a party, we will challenge his decision to steal the mandate of the Labour Party through the back door in Court. We hereby request the Senate President to declare his seat vacant and that INEC should immediately organise election within the next sixty days to fill the vacant seat as required by section 68 (1) and 190 of the Electoral Law”.

From all indications, the action of Omo-Agege could be interpreted to mean that he benefitted from the stage-managed crisis in LP and may have indeed sponsored it. The fact that the senator did not even wait for a week to pass or to try and see if the matter could be resolved before rushing to join another party says a lot about his loyalty to the party. The question that arises is: Can his defection affect the party?