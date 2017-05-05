Car dealers burnt Customs patrol vehicle over import duty

By AbdulRaheem Aodu

Kaduna

The Nigerian Customs Service and vehicle dealers appeared to have drawn a battle line in Kaduna, following their clash yesterday over vehicle import duty, leading angry dealers to set a Hilux patrol vehicle belonging to the Customs ablaze.

The timely intervention of the Kaduna state security outfit, Operation Yaki, rescued what could have been an ugly incident as they prevented the clash from leading to a major crisis within the Kaduna city.

The incident which took place along Rabah Road in Kaduna North local government area, occurred at about 3.00pm when Customs officials went on patrol to impound vehicles without import duties from car dealers in the city.

Motorists and other road users as well as passersby scampered for safety while security operatives from the ‘Operation Yaki’ outfit cordon-off the area.

When Blueprint arrived the scene later, men of the Kaduna State Fire Service were seen battling to put-off the fire on the patrol vehicle.

An eyewitness told our Correspondent that the Customs officials had gone to an unnamed car dealers’ showroom around the Isa Kaita road and impounded about six luxury vehicles, which they claimed had no import duties.

However the eyewitness said on getting to the showroom, the Customs officials, who were few in numbers, sensed there could be danger and decided to go back for reinforcement.

Following which the car dealers decided “to go and hide some of the vehicles, but the Custom officials were able to tow away four of the luxury vehicles.

According to the eyewitness, it was when Customs officials came back to impound more vehicles, that the car dealers mobilised and gave the officials a hot chase. The car dealers caught up with the patrol vehicle and set it ablaze, while onlookers cheered the efforts of the car dealers.

Another eyewitness said: “The Custom officials had gone to Isa Kaita Road to impound vehicles without import duties from an unknown car showroom. They succeeded in impounding four of the vehicles but came back to tow the remaining two.

“As they took the remaining two, the car dealers mobilized and ran after the Customs officials, they caught up with them, dragged down the driver and set the patrol vehicle on fire,” he said

Meanwhile, Customs spokesman could not be reached as at press time, but a source close to the service said they would address a press conference later.