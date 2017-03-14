Catholic bishops to FG: Release Zakzaky, Kanu, Dasuki now

By Raphael Ede

Enugu

Catholic Bishops of Nigeria has called on the federal government to uphold the rule of law by obeying court orders especially in relation to Sheikh El Zakzaky, Nnamdi Kanu, Col. Sambo Dasuki, as well as those who are unjustly detained across the country.

The Bishops, in a communiqué issued at the end of the its first plenary meeting held at Daughters of Divine Love Retreat and Conference Centre (DRACC), Abuja, with the theme: “Nigeria: Citizenship Rights and Responsibilities” enjoined Nigerians to be patriotic, promote good neighbourliness and obey any constituted authority.

The communiqué jointly signed by the President of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) and the Archbishop of Jos, Ignatius Ayau Kaigama, and Bishop William Avenya, (Diocese of Gboko) and Secretary of the CBCN, declared the gross human rights abuse in Nigeria.

It stated that the “dignity of every human person stems from the fact that he or she is created in the image and likeness of God, that dignity is inalienable. It can neither be detached from the personality of the individual nor taken away by anyone, not even by the state.

“We affirm that the human person is an end and not a means. We insist, therefore, that the dignity of every Nigerian should be recognised, respected and protected by all”, while calling on the judiciary to rise up to its responsibility of not only being the last hope of the common man but also the impartial and incorruptible arbiter for all.

The body of the clergy urged government at all levels to regularly and promptly pay salaries and pensions to their workers and retirees in spite of the present economic hardship facing the country.

According to the bishops, “the period of Lent presents before us the opportunity to return to God with fasting, prayers and acts of charity; this is the time to stand together with one another and with God and work for a better Nigeria.

“The myriad of challenges our nation is facing obliges us to be more united to pray for the whole nation. Our democracy needs united and committed minds that can generate ideas that would walk us out of these hard times. A nation cannot grow in the midst of chaos and ineptitude.

“We call on our politicians to patriotically invest more efforts in political dialogue. At this point of our national history, we need a greater spirit of solidarity and sharing of our resources especially to those mostly in need, the poor.

“We passionately call on all persons of goodwill to sincerely eschew all forms of violent religious extremism and embrace the civilization of love. Finally, we repeat what we said on December 1, 1998 as the country prepared to return to democracy.

If we must stay together as Nigerians, we must imbibe a true democratic culture, embrace the principle of popular democracy, respect the fundamental rights of every citizen, including the freedom of association, the freedom of expression, the freedom of the press, the right to dissent, the right to basic amenities of life, and the right to aspire to any and every office in the land”, it reads.