CBAAC restates commitment to promoting African culture

By Raphael Ede

Enugu

Director-General of Centre for Black and African Arts Civilisation (CBAAC), Dr Ferdinand Anikwe, yesterday restated the commitment of his agency in “propagating the ideals of African culture by ensuring that the local artistes are exposed to higher levels in as much as their creative works are well appreciated.”

Anikwe, who stated this in chat with some journalists, lamented that works of pirates frustrated many local artistes and musicians from promoting and projecting African culture, even as he assured that the ugly trend “will soon be curtailed.”

Speaking ahead of four-day workshop to enhance the chances of creative artistes and inventors in Nigeria and other African countries to own and reap the benefits of their works/discoveries which begins today at Godfrey Okoye University, Enugu, Anikwe said the “workshop is being packaged by World Creators Society, an international non-governmental organisation based in France, in partnership with management of Godfrey Okoye University and the Centre for Black and African Arts Civilisation (CBAAC).

The CBAAC boss expressed optimism that the seminar would provide solution on how to stop exploitation of local artistes and musicians by linking their creativity to a number of international organisations network for protection, projection and exposure.

Briefing newsmen on the project, the representative of World Creators Society, Prof. Alain Soulemiac, assured that the Care Free project, a global initiative, had the capacity to protect creative artistes and inventors.

According to him, the art of creativity and invention is very inevitable to bring in the necessary change and a new era in the globe.

“Therefore, the organisation is seriously working out measures of ensuring that the rights and innovations of every artist and inventor is protected, projected, exposed and benefits also accruing to him or her,” he said.