CBN cashless policy sensitisation storms Gombe

Ahead of the March 31, deadline, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Cashless Policy Sensitization team stormed Billiri Local Government Area, Gombe state with no fewer than 500 train, in a procession that drew the attention of all residents of the ancient town. Th e sensitization, which is being carried out by Bizi Mobile Cashless Agency also drew the attention of the Emir of Billiri who was present at the fl ag-off on Monday. In his remarks, the Emir of Billiri, Abdu Buba Mai Sheru commended CBN for taking its time to srensitize the people on its planned cashless policy.

He said as a democratic country, Nigerians are grateful that they are being informed of plans by government owned institution ahead of its implementation, so that they would not be caught unawares. He also and commended Bizi Mobile for choosing his domain for the fl ag-off of the sensitization programme. He said his domain is an economically viable area that holds great potentials economically, hence he is not surprised that it was chosen ahead of others considering that its people are also very hospitable. MD/CEO Bizi Mobile Cashless Consultant limited, Alhaji Aminu Aminu Bizi said that the CBN Casless Policy will begin on April , 2017.

“If you remove or deposit above N500,000 from that date, you would be charged 10 per cent of the total transaction,” he added. Alhaji Bizi further said that very soon, Nigerians will begin to reap the abundant benefi ts of the cashless policy, as it would translate to creation of new jobs and reduce the rate of cash related crime. He advised the people to ensure they embrace mobile transactions, which can be done 24 hours. Th e Gombe sensitization tour will see the team cover fi ve strategic local government areas and would be ending on Friday.