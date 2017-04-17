CBN restores calm in Forex market

By David Agba Abuja

Th e eff orts of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN’s) aim at ensuring stability in the foreign exchange market may have started yielding results as the market are now awashed with liquidity surfeit. Indications of excessive liquidity in the market emerged last week when operators could only pick a little over $39 million out of the $100 million off ered for bid by the apex bank. According to market analysts, With this development, the Naira is set to fi rm up against major currencies like the Dollar and pound sterling during the week. It will be recalled that the Central Bank of Nigeria last week opened a special Forex window for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to enable entrepreneurs import eligible fi nished and semi-fi nished items not exceeding $20,000 for an enterprise per quarter. Th at was in addition to the special intervention in the Bureau De’ Change BDC) segment of the foreign exchange market which resulted in each operator accessing $20,000 as against the earlier stipulated $10,000 per week. According to the CBN spokesman, Mr Isaac Okorafor, “the special interventions were necessitated by its fi ndings that a large number of SMEs were being crowded out of the forex space by large fi rms and also service genuine demand for invincible like tuition fees, medical a and personal/ basic travel allowance. “