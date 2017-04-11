Certifi cate saga: CSOs blast online media over ‘unfounded reportage’

By John Oba Abuja

Following allegations of fake certificates rocking the nation’s political space, especially the National Assembly, a group, Coalition of Civil Society Group (CCSG), has lambasted online media for “allowing itself to be used by politicians as a medium to spread falsehood and blackmail.”

Addressing the press on the state of the nation and the alleged media blackmail against public offi ce holders yesterday in Abuja, the President, Comrade Etuk Bassey William, said it was sad that despite putting the allegation of fake certifi cate against Senator Dino Melaye after many others before it to rest, “yet the trend seems not to be abating with the recent attack on another Senator, Dr. Andy Uba.” He said: “What is worrisome and fast becoming a trend, is the constant sponsored blackmail against public offi ce holders, which in recent times has been targeted at members of the National Assembly.

We recall the recent case of Senator Dino Melaye which was eventually cleared by the Vice Chancellor who confi rmed his status as an alumnus of the University. “It is, however, sad that this trend doesn’t seem to be abating anytime soon as the recent attack on Senator Andy Uba by some unscrupulous elements using mushroom media outfi ts to spread falsehood is to say the least wicked.

It is good to note that baseless criticisms bereft of facts targeted at public offi ce holders by self-centred, callous and corrupt politicians who explore the ignorance of unsuspecting Nigerians to sow the seed of deceit in order to destroy the image of these individuals is capable of unsettling the polity.”

Continuing, he said: “Some desperate, greedy and self-serving politicians have been found to be behind the shenanigan aimed at placing on Senator Andy Uba the burden of proof in a bid to ultimately destroy his image.”

He lamented that despite the achievement of this current administration, “the group is however worried at the incessant rift between the executive and legislature and the increasing rates of sponsored media blackmail against public offi ce holders by some mischievous elements.

“It is not uncommon that misunderstanding may arise from time to time between these two arms of government especially on matters that borders on national interest and development, but making a drama over issues which could have been easily resolved is fast becoming a norm and should be condemned in strong terms.”

On the online media, the group said the online medium used by these elements in spreading falsehood was “fast building a reputation for unethical practice, blackmail and junk journalism.”