Chairman, House Ad hoc Committee on Health Implications of the Mounting of Telecommunication Masts Close to Buildings, Hon. Iboro Ekanem,other during the opening ceremony of the public hearing
From right: Chairman, House Ad hoc Committee on Health Implications of the Mounting of Telecommunication Masts Close to Buildings, Hon. Iboro Ekanem, members of the
Committee, Hon Muktari Muhammed and Hon. Anayo Nnebe, during the opening ceremony of the public hearing, at the National Assembly, in Abuja yesterday
Photo: Ayuba Raji