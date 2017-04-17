Chairman Kaduna Integrity Group, Comrade Abdullahi Ladan, Permanent Commissioner, Kaduna state Assembly Service Commission, Hon. Musa Zubairu Usman and others during an award presentation of outstanding airliners
Chairman, Kaduna Integrity Group, Comrade Abdullahi Ladan (left), Permanent Commissioner, Kaduna state
Assembly Service Commission, Hon. Musa Zubairu Usman (right), jointly present an award to the representative
Ethiopian Airline, Mr. Aschalew Endale, (2nd right), during an award presentation of outstanding airliners and
participants, at Kaduna International Airport, in Kaduna recently, while the Secretary of the Group, Malam Saeed
Usman Gombe watches
Photo: Tunde Garba