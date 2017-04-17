Chairman Kaduna Integrity Group, Comrade Abdullahi Ladan, Permanent Commissioner, Kaduna state Assembly Service Commission, Hon. Musa Zubairu Usman and others during an award presentation of outstanding airliners

Chairman, Kaduna Integrity Group, Comrade Abdullahi Ladan (left), Permanent Commissioner, Kaduna state

Assembly Service Commission, Hon. Musa Zubairu Usman (right), jointly present an award to the representative

Ethiopian Airline, Mr. Aschalew Endale, (2nd right), during an award presentation of outstanding airliners and

participants, at Kaduna International Airport, in Kaduna recently, while the Secretary of the Group, Malam Saeed

Usman Gombe watches

Photo: Tunde Garba