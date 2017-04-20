Published On: Thu, Apr 20th, 2017

Chairman, Pan Martine Investments Ltd, Mr. Okey Nzenwa, Managing Director, Golden Guinea Breweries Plc, Mr. Ifeanyi Idika, others during an oversight function to the Pan Martine Limited/Golden Guinea Breweries, in Umuahia

From left: Chairman, Pan Martine Investments Ltd/Core Investor to Golden Guinea Plc, Mr. Okey Nzenwa, Managing Director, Golden Guinea Breweries
Plc, Mr. Ifeanyi Idika and Chairman, House of Committee on Banking and Currency, Hon. Jones Onyereri, and other members of the committee, during an oversight function to the Pan Martine Limited/Golden Guinea Breweries, in Umuahia, Abia state, recently

Photo: Committee

