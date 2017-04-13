Challenges before Gen Enenche

When Major General Enenche John Enenche was appointed Director of Defence Information, I was compelled to reflect on the arduous task before the former Defence Liaison Officer at the Defence Headquarters, who assumed his new duty post on March 6, 2017.

The Orokam-born son of the paramount ruler of Ogbadibo LGA of Benue State, Chief D.E. Enenche and elder brother of Dunamis Pastor, Paul Enenche, Maj. Gen Enenche is described by friends and colleagues as friendly but firm and very brilliant officer who performed exceptionally at the Nigerian Defence Academy and the National Defence College, and was among the 227 top army officers promoted in December 2016.

An officer of the Army Corps of Engineers, Enenche would have to brace up to the challenge of striving to give the nation’s armed forces a renewed image in the face of a daunting anti-terrorism fight and what I would term unwarranted reprimands from Amnesty International over the anti-terrorism operations.

The Nigerian military, no doubt, has left an indelible footprint which no organization, local or international, can destroy, but concerted efforts need to be placed on the front burner to counter whatever negative image is designed against it.

Enenche would need to build a comfortable temperament to effectively and convivially handle military-media relations, as the post requires endless positioning and re-positioning of military based information, especially in tandem with democratic governance principles.

The new spokesman should note the rigors of managing information in a conflict-era such as with the Boko Haram insurgency, and perhaps, the militancy in the Niger Delta, such that the public would develop renewed confidence in information emanating from the military. No doubt, his successor, Brig-Gen. Rabe Abubakar, performed creditably within the limits of his jurisdiction, and this further places additional challenge before Enenche to take the shining light of the Nigerian military not only across all corners of the country but also beyond its shores.

Enenche is expected to bring his track record of brilliance to bear in his new duty and effectively build a reliable bridge between the military and the Nigerian people, in an effort to re-position the military as a strong force that has sworn to the unity and sovereignty of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, yet sensitive to peaceful civil-military engagements. The image is for him to build, of a military that cares primarily for the nation’s strength as well as the safety and well-being of the citizenry.

The military should be seen once again, as an uncompromising uniting factor in the body politics of Nigeria, striving to diligently serve the people in peace and war.

I thank the Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin, for considering Maj. Gen Enenche worthy of this appointment.

While I have no doubt in my mind that he would reliably justify the confidence reposed in him by this appointment, I urge all Nigerians, especially those that would work directly with him, to support him in this sensitive assignment. Having a competent spokesman goes a long way in positioning a nation’s military for lofty achievements, and I believe Enenche is equal to this task. I urge Enenche to shun any act or temptation that would compromise his position and give critics the chance to vilify him.

He should serve as spokesman for the Nigerian military and not spokesman for any particular group or section, Enenche should make the media, local and international, his constituency, and always be available to genuine journalists in their endless search for information. Making himself difficult to get would give room to speculations, distortions and rumours. Enenche should also take note that there are genuine journalists and fake ones, and interacting closely with the mainstream real media would help him discern and avoid being misguided. Congrats, General.

Ochogwu Aba Jonathan,

Abuja