Chibok girls: FG’s silence deafening – #BBOG

By Ayoni M. Agbabiaka Abuja

Th e #BringBackOurGirls (#BBOG) advocacy group has stated that the federal government had not shown respect to the plight of the Chibok girls and other abducted Nigerians still in Boko Haram captivity three years on.

In commemoration of the third year, #BBOG in a statement on Friday said: “We are utterly disappointed at the government of Nigeria’s abysmal handling of this historical tragedy and are at a loss at the obvious emotional disconnect and insincerity that have defi ned the actions and words of the President and his government on this matter.

“None of the commitments made by the government concerning the rescue of our ChibokGirls has been followed through. Th ese days, we have observed a coldness, ominous silence and irritability of key offi cials whenever the government is reminded of its constitutional duty to rescue Chibokgirls and all other abducted citizens.

“We enter the third year of our girls being left in terrorist captivity with the constant shock that the Presidency which last October (2016 ) told the world that 83 more of our Chibokgirls were on their way out of captivity ‘very soon’ has since adopted deafening silence as a tool of avoidance of accountability.

“We also recall that President Muhammadu Buhari had on 14 January, 2016, authorised the set up of yet another investigation into the abduction. It is extremely pathetic that nothing has come out of that pronouncement.”