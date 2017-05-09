Chime’s defection: Matters arising

RAPHAEL EDE reviews some of the matters arising from the defection of former Enugu state Governor, Sullivan Chime, to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The epic defection

Enugu State former governor, Mr. Sullivan Iheanacho Chime, Saturday, May 6, formally dumped the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, a platform he used to become governor for two consecutive terms of four-years each for the ruling party, All Progressives Congress, APC.

Receiving Chime into the APC, the National Chairman of the party, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, described Chime as a man of vision and caliber, while refuting the insinuations that the ex-governor joined APC because EFCC was after him for corruption allegations.

Chime, a spent force

In a swift reaction, the former national auditor of the former ruling PDP, Hon. Ray Nnaji described the defection of Chime and his likes to APC as a celebration of political spent forces.

Content with the development, Oyegun also said that Chime saw that PDP was dead and is about to be buried and he had to join APC in good time before Nunc Dimitis is sang for PDP.

Chime as a big catch

“You are not joining APC because EFCC is after you,” Oyegun said.

The party’s chieftain said that now Chime has joined APC, greater things were going to happen in Enugu State, pointing out that with Sullivan, “Enugu state is now fully,” represented in their great party.

He noted that Chime’s entrance into the party would now offer the people of the state full participation in the ruling party at the centre even as he said that with Chime in APC, they have now entered into what he called semifinal in winning all the people of the South East into APC.

National vice chairman, South East, Chief Emma Eneukwu, said that Chime entered APC with a vision to see that an Igbo man gets the opportunity to become a Nigerian president, pointing out that Chime in press briefing before his official registration with the party had hinted that in the next governorship election, APC would take over Enugu.

Eneukwu hinted that Chime had intimated him that he was coming into the party to ensure that only that Enugu becomes part of the mainstream in the scheme of things in Nigeria but the entire South East.

“He has come to sound a wake up call for the people of Enugu State. He has studied the political terrain before defecting to the party. He wants Ndigbo to be in the mainstream ,” he said.

PDP’s funeral

Chime who relished the mammoth crowd that witnessed his official registration into the party in his ward, said that now was the ripe time for him to register and become part of a winning and functional national party, the APC.

“Finally, I have left that wreckage called PDP. It was a great party. The only place you can be now, if you are politically active is APC. I wouldn’t want to say much about PDP. That party that was once a great party is dead. It is no more. When I was coming here, I thought I was coming for the funeral.

“Go home and tell our people that this is just the beginning; tell them that the party is gone,” Chime said and said that he did not join APC for any political position to redirect the people to robust party with life running in its veins.

“I can assure you that I am not joining the party for any position but to make sure that I redirect our people into the mainstream politics,” Chime declares.

His moves, good radiance to bad rubbish

But Nnaji who said the defection of Chime to APC was a good omen, stressed that he was never a PDP card carrying member when the former governor Chimaroke Nnamani, made him governor.

“Let me correct an impression first, there was a time Barr. Sullivan Chime was the leader of our party by the virtue of the fact that he was the governor of the state, but, there after he was an ordinary member of the party. So calling him a leader of the party that he had left is giving him the toga he didn’t deserve; he is not the leader of PDP.

“It seems people have forgotten how he came to power; he came to power without having a membership card of PDP, but because of the personal interest which actually boomerang the formal governor Dr. Chimaroke Nnamani believing that Sullivan was a friend to him without knowing that he was an enemy waiting for time to express his hatred on him, at the time Sullivan became governor, he wouldn’t have won councillorship in Udi council, is very unfortunate he would have been very grateful for himself that he benefited from all our sweat.

“We formed this party in 1998 and he was nowhere to be seen and at the end of the day he became the biggest beneficiary of the party he has benefited a lot. This is somebody that was riding a rickety 505 before he met Chimaroke and he was made a special adviser on legal matters and from there to Attorney General and commissioner for Justice from there to governor”.

But Hon Ray Nnaji who alleged that when Chime became governor, he cannibalize the state a situation the EFCC is now trailing him now noted that running into APC wouldn’t stop the anti-graft agency from the ongoing investigation.

“I want to tell you that his going to APC is not because he wants to add any value to the function of APC for the political victory in Enugu state but he wanted a place he will just hide. He is looking for an umbrella that will cover him from the loot of the public fund”.

He said that PDP is not losing sleep that the likes of Sullivan left the party, “it is a good omen that he is now with the APC and for APC to be celebrating his entrance has shown you the level of membership of APC in the state, because it is something they could have done quietly but, unfortunately they trying to give Sullivan the publicity he didn’t deserve.

“I read in the paper the other day he was quoted to have said that APC will take over the state in 2019, it is a very big statement; bigger than himself; whether APC will take over Enugu state is not omething somebody would start now talking and boosting. We still have next year when the political activities will be charged and I must have to tell you it is going to be a herculean task for APC. Jim

Nwobodo is there, Ken Nnamani is also there, Ojir Uzo Kalu have entered from Abia state, Vincent Ogbulafor and all what have you, but that is not what will determine the success of APC, the only thing I must have to tell you they will shore-up their votes.

You know formerly they didn’t make the 25% required from the state, but with this movement they will make the 25%, but to go to the lion building is a very big dream.

“You know quite well that Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, is more politically sound than Sullivan, somebody who has been in the National Assembly for 12yrs you think he is sleeping if APC has been a better platform, he would have gone there before him and anybody thinking that he will come to APC is making a very big mistake and if he goes there, he is nailing himself.

“We know quite well that APC is the party leading at the national level, nobody is taken it away from them but the state held by PDP especially in the southeast whereby the issue of herdsmen that have killed a lot of people in the zone and you know it is associated with

APC, it has not been happening until APC came to power”.

Similarly, Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, lambasted Chime over his defection describing the ex-Governor as “Inexperience politician’.

Ekweremadu said Sunday in Enugu, while briefing journalists after addressing with a mammoth crowd from Enugu West Senatorial District who paid him a solidarity visit to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, at the Enugu Government House, to show their support for PDP in the state, that what happened to former governors of Enugu state who defected to the opposition political party would happened to Sullivan Chime, adding that Chime refused to learn from history.

“When Dr. Chimaroke Nnamani was governor; Senator Jim Nwobodo left PDP for another party, since then, he has not recovered himself politically; when Sullivan Chime became governor, his mentor and predecessor Dr. Nnamani left PDP and since then he has not found his feet politically; Chime has toed the same path.

“You can see that non-of the legislatures of APC from the southeast attended his defection rally in Udi, his home town; only the Sokoto state Governor, Rt Hon Aminu Tambuwal, who came to Enugu in a different function heard it and joined the celebration.

Ekweremadu however stated that by 2019, the incumbent governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, will return to the government house, whether through PDP platform or not “stressing that if the problem in PDP defiled any solution and it becomes incumbent on us that we would enter another party all of us would decide and entered that political platform”.

The deputy senate president asserted that “APC certainly is not a party for Ndigbo or Enugu people”.

Posers

From all indications, Chime’s defection has provoked sundry matters not only in the politics of Enugu state, but also the South east political space in general, giving speculations as well as insinuations in political quarters that PDP, already in disarray, is rattled and should it fail to put its house in order urgently will be forgotten as a political party before 2019.

Another germane issue arising from the latest defection in the south east zone is: Can APC offer a better alternative for the zone? Political stakeholders from the south east geo- political zone would argue that their interest is better served on the platform of APGA or UPP. At this point of their political marginalization in Nigeria’s political equation, the zone needs a political umbrella to work as a cohesive entity rather than continue to function as divided people and drift to several directions.

The stakeholders think that this will constitute a quick solution to the oft claims of marginalization of the zone.

But reacting to the development in a telephone chat, the Director General of Voice of Nigeria, VON, Mr Osita Okechukwu, said Chime finally took a wise decision to join APC, stating “it is a further indication that the South east zone of the country, is gradually accepting APC as a grass roots party in the zone”.

Whether defection of Chime to APC would change political fortunes of the zone, only the outcome of 2019 general election will tell.