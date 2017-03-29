CITAD organises capacity building for peace clubs in Kano

By Bashir Mohammed

Kano

Centre For Information Technology and Development (CITAD) has organised a one-day capacity building workshop for members of Peace Clubs in Kano drawn from some selected secondary and colleges with the aim of brainstorming on ways of sending messages to contain hate messages.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the workshop which was held at the Conference Hall of Conference of CITAD in Kano yesterday, CITAD’s Executive Director, Dr. Yunusa Zakari Yau, said the workshop had become imperative in view of the disturbing cases of hate speeches posing a threat to the corporate existence of the nation.

He said the one-day capacity building workshop, was the first of its kind organised by CITAD considering the pressing need for having a platform that “can be used in enhancing students’ writing skills and creativity on literary work in form of composing a poem that would send clear messages on how to live in peace and harmony with one another.”

He said CITAD had expanded the scope and areas to be covered by the capacity building workshop, adding that the workshop was holding in Yobe, Jigawa, Bauchi, Katsina and other states considered to be catchment areas, stressing that the alarming spate of hate was what had prompted CIITAD to swing into action.