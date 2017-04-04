CJN to judicial officers: Act within the dictates of law

By Vivian Okejeme

Abuja

Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, has called on judicial officers to work against negative perceptions that “bring disservice to the judicial arm of government and act within ethics and dictates of the law.”

The CJN, and the Chairman, Board of Governors of the National Judicial Institute (NJI), made the call while speaking at a national workshop for Judges, Directors and Inspectors of Area, Sharia and Customary Courts yesterday in Abuja.

Represented by a Justice of the Supreme Court (JSC), Olu Ariwoola, the CJN said the theme of the workshop: “Enhancing Administration of Justice in the Area/Sharia/Customary Courts” “becomes appropriate with the issues at hand, especially where access to justice begins largely in the lower courts.”

Pointing out various lapses on the part of judicial officers and staff in the jurisdiction “these courts,” he urged the judicial officers to be punctual, dedicated, hardworking and just.

He admitted that people feel more comfortable bringing their disputes and grievances before the Area, Sharia and Customary courts to be adjudicated upon which he said was a testament to their belief in these courts, being closer to them.

“You are usually the first point of contact the public has with courts. These negative perceptions can only be redressed when we act according to the dictates of the law, ethics and our conscience,” he said.

Furthermore, he explained that “while people expect these courts to hear their cases fairly, speedily and dispense justice without fear, favour, affection or ill will, court users will constantly expect higher service and effectiveness therefore past solutions and performances cannot be relied upon to meet challenges.”

He added that concerted efforts had been made to put in place new laws, practices and strategies to surmount challenges clogging wheels of administration of justice in the country.

He stressed that the courts must adapt to the growing complexity and number of cases by adopting Information Technology solutions and a strong reading culture.

Continuing, he gave the assurance that issues plaguing the lower courts had not been forgotten and that the judiciary’s leadership “will continue to work towards providing conducive environment for court users and staff.”

“We cannot behave like the proverbial Ostrich and hide away from the fact that there are major issues plaguing the Lower Courts.

“I am aware that these courts have poor infrastructure and can be very uncomfortable to sit in for long period of time. Bathroom facilities are non-existent, stationary and basic office equipment are also not available and welfare is generally considered inadequate.”