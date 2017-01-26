Clash of titans in Ibeku as test case for 2019

Share This





















In this report, SAM OBINNA IBE X-rays the unfolding drama in Abia state using Ibekuland where Senator T. A. Orji’s kinsmen clashed over community headship ahead 2019 general election in the state as a typical example of what to expect in the years ahead.



There is palpable fear in some quarters that the politics of 2019 in Abia state, the God’s own state will not be a tea party given echoes of war beating by stakeholders across party divides.

To political observers in Abia state, politics of 2019 may not be a tea party. Though the time seems far away, but the utterances of political gladiators ahead of the said election year could be imagined than described.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is the ruling party in the state and as well produced the three senators, six out of seven Federal House Members as well as majority of members of Abia House of Assembly, a clear indication to whoever cares that it is the party on ground in the state.

In other way round, many hitherto PDP members have defected to APC thereby making it also a force to reckon with in 2019 election in the state and stakeholders in the major opposition party are not joking over plans to dethrone PDP in 2019 election in the state given what they referred to as its boastful posture.

With the telltale signs of war coming out from stakeholders of the two prominent parties in the state, analysts say it is going to be fight to finish when the chips are down in 2019.

To under score this fact, last December 26th, 2016, delegate conference of Ibeku, ancestral community of the immediate past Governor, Chief T. A. Orji now a Senator of Federal Republic of Nigeria representing Abia Central Senatorial district ended up with the clan producing two President- Generals with each claiming to the authentic one.

Interestingly, both of them represent two main political parties in the State, while Chief Emeka Enyeazu, is a PDP Chieftain is claiming to be the authentic President General, members of his party, led by Senator T. A. Orji also said, Enyeazu is the duly elected President General while Sir Princewill Ike Ukegbu, a Chieftain of APC and members of his supporters and other prominent Ibeku Sons said he is the democratically elected PG in line with the constitution of Ibeku Egwu Asaa Development Association (IEDA).

As at the time of filling this report, the politics of Ibeku Land is polarized along party lines, some stakeholders of Ibeku land and APC members said that the former governor, T. A. cannot foist his (PA) to the rest of the Ibeku people as their president General.

Speaking in and interview with Blueprint, Sir Princewill Ike Ukegbu Former Mayor of Umuahia North said that he is the authentic democratically elected President-General of Ibeku land while calling Enyeazu a pretender to the office.

He explained that in line with the constitution of IEDA, the out going President General, Chief Onwunaruwa Onuoha conducted election where he emerged and has handed over instrument of authority to him.

He challenged his fellow claimant to tell the world who conducted the election that brought him to power and that he should show the public the instrument of authority he is parading himself as President General of Ibeku land.

Sir Ukegbu accused the former Governor and his cabal of trying to anoint Enyeazu through the back door and that Ibeku people have spoken in unison that of imposition of candidate is gone that their people now want an elected PG and not an anointed one.

Ukaegbu dsclosed that the majority of his Ibeku people are solidly behind his candidature and should stop playing God whether you are the former President, Former Governor, Former Senator etc should not destroy their land but to subject themselves to the rules of the land.

On his part, Sir Joshua Nnanyerem Ogbonna said that Princewill Ukegbu is the authentic, truly and democratically elected president General of Ibeku land and was elected through popular votes on 26th December, 2016 at Egwukwu Ibeku by all accredited delegates home and abroad.

He added that Ukegbu’s emergence was a product of a pre-conference held on 24th December, 2016 presided by him where all Ibeku sons and daughters attended massively and that the immediate past President General handed over all instrument of authority to him.

So who handed over to Emeka Enyeazu and under what authority is he parading himself as the President General of Ibeku Land? He said may be Ibeku Progressive Association enthroned Enyeazu and not IEDA.

Ogbonna therefore advised that for peace to reign that whoever that is not elected by the people should stop causing problem in Ibeku land and wait for another election year.

Whereas His Royal Highness, Eze Henry Chinyereudo Ezekwem, the Chairman, Ibeku Traditional Rulers Council said that 11 out of 13 traditional rulers in Ibeku land said that they want Emeka Enyeazu and not Princewill Ukegbu.

Eze Ezekwem also said that Senator T.A. Orji, a proud son of Ibeku land has done well for his people; therefore they are solidly behind him and Enyeazu as the PG of their community and not Ukegbu.

The traditional ruler’s position was supported by Chief Charles Obioha Ogbonnaya, the Honourable Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs who affirms Enyeazu as the authentic President General of Ibeku land and not Ukegbu he described as an interloper.

He however warned that people should play politics with the development of their community, no matter the political party one belongs.

Meanwhile, as it is Senator T.A Orji’s community is polarized along party lines which is affecting the unity of Ibeku land as political commentators say everything boils down to 2019 election on the party that would control soul of Abia whether it is PDP or APC.

