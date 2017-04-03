Cleric to FG: Treat killer herdsmen like Boko Haram

By AbdulRaheem Aodu

Kaduna

President, United Church of Christ in Nigeria (UCCIN), also known as HEKAN, Rev. Amos Kiri, has called on federal government to deploy massive military tactics in tackling herdsmen “who are attacking and killing innocent people across the country.”

Addressing the 51st Annual Convention of the church yesterday in Kaduna, with the theme “Restoration,” Kiri lamented that the country had suffered “enough casualties in the hands of the killer herdsmen.”

According to him, continuing to treat them with kid gloves will be a form of injustice to the dreaded Boko Haram, who had to contend with the might of security agencies to be dislodged from Sambisa Forest.

The cleric also thanked God for granting President Muhammadu Buhari recovery after his medical leave in London, adding that the “church will continue to pray to God to grant the President good health as he steers the affairs of the country.”

He said: “The continuous killings by herdsmen across the length and breadth of this country are a thing of great concern to all peace loving Nigerians. May I urge the government to use the same massive attacks used by the combined efforts of the gallant armed forces of Nigeria in dislodging Boko Haram from Sambisa forest on the herdsmen who are attacking and killing innocent Nigerians.

“This country has suffered enough from the hands of the herdsmen. The succeeding war on the Boko Haram terrorists should be sustained. The killing must be stopped. Government should provide adequate security for the returnees from IDP camps to avoid unwanted killings. Government must not fail in this responsibility.”