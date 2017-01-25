Cleric wants church to acquire skills for self-reliance

Share This





















By Godwin Tyonongu

Faith organisations in the country have been charged to initiate ways of empowering their members through entrepreneurship and skills acquisition training programmes rather than preaching on money making alone.

The Senior Pastor, My Father’s House Ministry, Masaka, in Karu local government area near Abuja, Ayo Oladele, gave the charge during a chat with Blueprint after a church service recently to mark the prayer and fasting exercise of the ministry.

Oladele observed that government itself did not set its priorities right in the area of empowering the populace as awareness concerning issues of entrepreneurship and self reliance has not been prioritised over the years.

He blamed the youth, especially graduates, who out of ignorance relied only on white collar jobs thinking that it was the only way for them to be reckon with in the society.

Oladele said the welfare packages from the church was an encouraging in nature, urging the church to rise up to the occasion by teaching their followers to build their own world – making them to believe that everyone is born to be creative and such persons should be celebrated.

He said: “The church is not just to preach money but to teach people how to stand; the faith organisations are not doing enough. We preach money, but not how to establish, not about potentials; we should break the fear of if ‘I do something in this country will something come out;’ we should make people to believe in themselves because everybody is born to be creative.

“On the economic recession going on in the country, I know that in the body of Christ, we speak the heavenly language and not the worldly language; remember in the bible, one woman had a child that was dead, when she met prophet Elijah, he simply said ‘all is well; if we speak depression a hundred times, it becomes depression. The only way to get out of it is to speak the heavenly language.”

