Coalition unveils biz agenda to boost Nasarawa’s IGR

By Ene Osang

Abuja

A non-governmental organisation, Nasarawa Coalition of Business and Professional Association (NACOBPA), has launched a new business agenda that would boost the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the state and make it economically viable.

Presenting the business agenda in Lafia, the chairperson of the coalition, Joanna Bello, said the 70-page research report was coined in collaboration with an American based economic agency, Center for International Private Enterprise (CIPE).

Bello said the survey was analysed and interpreted in five areas of strategic importance which borders on security, taxation, issuance of land tittles, employment and sanitation through a validation process which involves visits to the relevant ministries and agencies in the state.

She added that the research was conducted in five local government areas; Lafia, Nasararwa Eggon, Akwanga, Keffi and Karu, after a workshop in Lafia were five issues were noted as factors militating against the growth of business activities in the state.

According to her, the issues are; multiple taxation and business growth; high rate of unemployment, poor sanitation and waste management system, lack of land titles, and insecurity.

Speaking during the presentation, the Chairman House Committee on Commerce and Industry at House of Assembly, Bala Moskolo, applauded NACOBPA for coming up with a blueprint which, he said, would help in cushioning the effects of the recession and other economic challenges confronting the state.

He added that the findings would be submitted to the House for deliberation and possible implementation.