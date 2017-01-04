Come to our rescue, PDP workers beg judiciary

Share This





















By Emeka Nze

Abuja

Bouyed by poor welfare situation since its shoddy outing in the last general elections, staffers of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), under the auspices of PDP Staff Welfare Forum, have cried out to the judiciary to speedily dispense justice on the cases before the court on the intraparty crisis in order to save the country from degenerating into a one party state.

Speaking at a protest yesterday, Secretary of the Forum, Hon Dan Ochu Baiye stated that the PDP workers were worried about their continuous stay at home without work and frowned at the incessant petitions by one of the parties in the case and described it as a delay tactics to subvert justice.

According to the staff of the PDP national secretariat comprising mainly of the supervisory, intermediate and junior cadres, “the delay is only beneficial to the petitioner, who is being sponsored by the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) to weaken and silence the only opposition party.

“The staff of the PDP National Secretariat holds the Judiciary in high esteem and believe in it to remain unbiased and dispense justice that will maintain the sanctity and independence of the rule of law and the court.

The group is also worried about the continuous shutdown of its national Secretariat by the Nigerian Police Force (NPF), saying that the situation “suggests that certain elements want to ensure that the PDP National Secretariat is perpetually under lock and key.”

It, therefore, demanded the immediate and unconditional reopening of the secretariat to allow staff gain entrance into their offices for routine party activities since according to them no court in the country gave the order for the lockdown of the PDP National Secretariat by the Nigerian Police Force.

“It is only fair and just for the staff to be allowed into their legitimate offices while the Police is duty bound to provide adequate security for them as provided by the Nigerian constitution”, the forum said.

The PDP workers called on all the organs and stakeholders in the party to urgently support the Ahmed Makarfi led National Caretaker Committee in all ramifications.

It commended the National Caretaker Committee for its efforts so far while it condoled the families of its members that lost their lives during this period of uncertainty.

The group noted that the demise of some of the staff was avoidable.

It was, however, not clear why the director of admin, Mr. Guramah Bawa tried in vain to disperse the workers and stop them from staging the protest.

Those who spoke to our reporter on the condition of anonymity said that the admin director a!legedly has sympathy for the Senator Ali Modu Sheriff faction.

