Commonwealth Day: Our leaders must beg God for forgiveness – Mantu

By Patrick Andrew

Abuja

Former Deputy Senate President and Head of the Commonwealth Society of Nigeria, Senator Ibrahim Mantu, has urged political leaders to go on their knees to beg God for forgiveness for the years of misrule and deep-seated corruption, and injustice they inflicted on the Nigerian people.

He blamed the country’s under development on religious and ethnic chauvinism by politicians and lamented that “incompetent leadership has been the bane of Nigeria’s slow-pace development.”

According to him, political and other leaders had since independence allowed narrow interest to dominate and guide their thinking and actions.

Mantu, who stated this at the Commonwealth Day celebration in Abuja, attributed the socio-political and economic woes of the nation to poor leadership and regretted that “Nigerian leaders have not only institutionalised deep-seated corruption and tribalism but have almost destroyed the country through visionless leadership.”

“All Nigerian leaders must go on their knees to beg God for forgiveness for the gross injustice, deep-seated corruption and religious and ethnic prejudices these leaders inflicted on the Nigerian masses.

“These leaders have abused the proceeds from the abundant natural resources God so magnanimously blessed the nation with, they have failed to use these resources to develop the nation and ensure that no Nigerian begs for food or lack basic essentials of life.

“We have been unlucky with leaders and in fact there won’t be true peace, harmony and unity in the nation without these leaders going on their knees to beg God for forgiveness,” he said.

He, therefore, called on youths to shun violence and reject being used by politicians to rig elections and commit other forms of violence in the society.

Meanwhile, the Executive Secretary of the Commonwealth Society of Nigeria, Prince Musa Abutu, said the theme for this “A Peace Building Commonwealth” was designed to assist governments within the 53 commonwealth nations to work for peaceful co-existence, rule of law and democracy.

No fewer than 20 persons and organisations were given various awards including the former FCT Minister, Gen. Jerry Useni (retd), and some royal fathers.