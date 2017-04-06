Community lauds Buhari over Ocheni

By Oyibo Salihu

Lokoja

Igalamela community in Igalamela/Odolu local government area of Kogi state has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for nominating one of their own, Prof. Steven Ikani Ocheni, as minister.

At a press conference in Lokoja on Tuesday, the community’s chairman, Malam Shuaibu Amodu, said the action of the President had demonstrated enormous trust and confidence in the capacity of the nominee to function as being nominated.

The group, who described Ocheni as “a highly resourceful, innovative, versatile and hardworking public officer,” assured that the nominee would use his wealth of experience to join the fight against corruption and the President’s unwavering commitment to give a new face to governance in the country.

“Igalamela community remain eternally grateful to President Muhammadu Buhari for this honour done to us and wish to pledge our resolve here to continue to give our unflinching support and cooperation to all the laudable policies and programmes of his administration, most importantly the President decisive fight against corruption and insurgency in the country,” he said.

While commending the Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, for making the nomination possible, Amodu said the favourable disposition of the governor to the nominee was highly acknowledged by the entire community.

He added that the people of the community are proud of the governor’s commitment towards ensuring equity, justice and fairness in the distribution of political appointments as well as infrastructure to every part of Kogi state.

The community’s chairman, therefore, urged the people to give their maximum support to Governor Bello in his quest to give a new lease of life to the indigenes through his New Direction Agenda.