Complaints on Buhari’s health politically motivated -BMSG

By Bode Olagoke

Abuja

The Buhari Media Support Group (BMSG) has dismissed complaints about the ill health of President Muhammadu Buhari by some interest groups and individuals, describing it as an excuse not to acknowledge the monumental achievements of his administration.

Describing it as “mischievous, diversionary and purely laced with political motives” , the group in a statement issued yesterday in Abuja and signed by its Protem Coordinator, Hon. Austin Braimoh and its Secretary, Chief Cassidy Madueke, said that it was unfortunate that such interest groups failed to realise that Nigerians were no longer gullible to cheap blackmail.

”Nigerians feel and are still feeling the presence of the Federal Government administration through programmes/projects being implemented all over the country as well as people oriented polices being churned out.”

“The true condition of the President as disclosed by the Presidency is that he is in recovery mode, and gaining energy from treatment he received in the UK; the President continues in his role as President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigerian and he has not abdicated his responsibility in that regard.”

“The President is getting on with the business of governance, on a daily basis, even though he may have stayed out of ceremonial activities.

“We believe that this orchestrated propaganda that dwells on a daily reportage of the President’s health is simply an attempt by beneficiaries of the old order to distract attention from the war against corruption which is attaining new heights.

“The spotlight is an attempt to take away public attention from the enormous strides being made to pull the economy out of recession, a feat that is about being achieved in a matter of days or weeks”, the group observed.