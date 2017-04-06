Constitution amendment: States to get more powers

Electoral reform, LG, judiciary top agenda

By Taye Odewole

Abuja

The Senate Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution (SCRC) has assured that the amendment would be concluded in earnest to further reform the nation’s electoral system.

The alteration will also reposition the local government system, devolve more powers to the states, and reform the judicial system.

The hints were given by the Chairman of the SCRC, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, at the end of the Committee’s meeting at the National Assembly, yesterday.

Ekweremadu, who also doubles as the Deputy Senate President, said experts working with the House of Representatives and the Senate Committees on the Constitution amendment project, had already harmonised the positions of the two Committees ahead of their joint retreat to vote and adopt the proposals before presenting them to both chambers of the National Assembly for approval and subsequently to the State Assemblies for ratification.

Among the key electoral reform efforts, according to him, is a proposed amendment to Section 285 of the Constitution to set a timeline for the conclusion of pre-election matters.

He explained that such timeline was successfully set for election petitions during the 6th Senate.

Ekweremadu said, “The idea is for every pre-election matter to be filed not later than 14 days from the date of the occurrence of the event, decision or action being complained of in the suit.

“We are also looking at ensuring that judgment in every pre-election matter is delivered in writing within 180 days from the date of filing of the suit, while the appeal from a decision in a pre-election matter shall be filed within 14days from the date of delivery of the judgment that is being appealed.

“An appeal from a decision of a court in a pre-election matter shall be heard and disposed of within 60 days from the date of filing of the appeal.

“Again, we seek to alter the Section to provide that where a preliminary objection or any other interlocutory issue touching on the jurisdiction of the tribunal or court or on the competence of the petition itself is raised by a party, the tribunal or court shall suspend ruling thereon and deliver same at the stage of final judgment. This is to ensure that no court stays proceedings on account of an interlocutory issue”.

He also explained that Sections 134(4) and (5), 179 (4) and (5) as well as Section 225 of the 1999 Constitution, were proposed for amendment to extend the time for conducting Presidential and Governorship re-run elections from seven to 21 days, to allow the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) adequate time to prepare.

Ekweremadu added that “the proposed amendments will also empower INEC to de-register political parties, which breach registration requirements or failure to win at least one of presidential, governorship, local government chairmanship elections or a seat in the National or State Assembly elections.”