Contract awards: APBN urges private sector professionals’ involvement

By Ajuma Edwina Ogiri

Abuja

Association of Professional Bodies of Nigeria (APBN) has called on governments to involve private sector professionals in contract projects, consultancy and management of specific projects.

The association also called for the use of third party indigenous professional consultants in projects as it is globally practised.

President of the association, Dr. Omede Idris, made the call recently when they paid a courtesy to the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, in Abuja.

Idris reiterated that the civil service would be “healthier and better when the government and the professionals abide genuinely to the rules of engagement, which include but not limited to Service, Training, Research and Remuneration/Welfare.”

He said: “While professionals are not the only component of civil service, it is our clarion call that all the civil servants are treated fairly, justly and honestly in line with civil service regulations and scheme of service, including engagement, punishment and reward systems.

“The civil service must make effective use of her professionals to deliver on their mandate through application of core values of civil service. APBN has insisted and called on professionals in various fields to abide by professional ethics, conduct and culture in the discharge of their responsibilities. We remain averse to unethical conducts, and corruption.

“APBN calls on your office to give good counsel to government in areas of implementation of agreement and release of white paper on various government committees that have submitted reports. These range from release of White Paper on Yayale Ahmed Report on Health Sector, Implementation of National Health Act, Building Code, Local Content Law and many others.

“To this extent, APBN collaborates with government agencies to reiterate and encourage the tenets of good civil service, through uprightness, honesty and non-connivance to perpetuate negative work output.”