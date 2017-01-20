Contractors to get promissory notes for domestic debts – FG

Share This





















By David Agba and Bode Olagoke

Abuja

Overwhelmed by the volume of domestic debt overhang, the federal government yesterday said it would henceforth issue promissory notes to all contractors.

“When we clear the backlog then we start afresh. So when you get a government contract, you should be sure when you are going to get paid. You can’t just be incurring debt and not take any responsibility for it,” Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun has declared.

She spoke yesterday at the 14th edition of Daily Trust Dialogue, themed “Nigeria Beyond Recession” in Abuja.

Henceforth, she declared, “if you get a government contract, these are your payment terms. And that will also give us lower pricing”, a remark that hints at possible re-negotiation of contract terms to favour reasonable reduced pricing for contracts.

“We have discovered that because people feel that there is a risk that they may not be paid, they load the price of the contract. We are also trying to ensure compliance with the Fiscal Responsibility Act.”

The minister also touched on budgeting processes of strong revenue generating agencies not captured in the national budget.

Adeosun said: “So, in other words, there is a parallel budget sitting outside the budget. The CBN, NDIC, NNPC. They sit outside the budget and we need to bring them in. So they also become more accountable and so we are working on that.”

In this respect, the minister revealed that the National Assembly was giving the right support of ensuring that these agencies submit their budgets and will not be able to pay anything other than salaries.

“The agencies were set up to be revenue generating for the government but they have become revenue generating for themselves. We need that money to come back into the central budget,” Adeosun further observed

On the controversial government borrowing, she said government is left with no other option than just that.

“The truth is that we have no choice. If you are waiting for the oil price to recover, the prognosis is that it’s not going to go back to 110 dollars per barrel any time soon.

“So to get the economy growing, we have no choice but to look for low cost funds and put that infrastructure in place because it is the infrastructure that will unlock the economy,” the minister said.

In his presentation, Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara , canvassed for the establishment of an agency saddled with the responsibility of monitoring, evaluating and enforcing the realisation of the nation’s economic plans.

Dogara stressed the need for visionary leadership and discipline to sustain the country’s growth uninterrupted, even after it must have moved out of recession as predicted by the World Bank.

He said: “It is necessary if we must not relapse. We can’t afford a situation where policies get changed before their maturity. It is significant that we are looking at what needs to be done beyond the recession. This is time we should listen, especially those of us who control men and resources.

“We have plans but why haven’t we moved on? That is our greatest challenge. Coming up with plans is not hard but sticking with it, is the bane of our development in Nigeria.

“We must muster the discipline to overcome this shortcoming if we must sustain economic rebound.

”Government has recorded a lot of success against insecurity but a lot needs to be done. If we expect foreign direct investment to continue to flow, we will be expecting what isn’t, never was and never will be.

“Our post-recession market must be competitive if they must survive. If you don’t compete, you cannot innovate and if you cannot innovate, you cannot compete.

“We need leadership that compels us, when we look at a cow, to see shoe instead of meat.

“Over years government has paid lip service to diversification of economy. Agriculture employs the greatest workforce and has the greatest potential to generate employment.

“The catchphrase going forward must be that Nigeria must produce what it eats, and eats what it produces.

“At the centre of visionary leadership is good governance that will tackle corruption and diversify the economy, resolve the energy crisis…and entrenches a high standard of social equity, eliminating insurgency, militancy and other conflicts that tend to disturb the social equilibrium,” the speaker further added.

