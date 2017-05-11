Controversy over Buhari’s Senate letter needless – Lai Mohammed

By Abdullahi M. Gulloma

Abuja

The Minister of Information and Culture, Mr. Lai Mohammed, has described as “needless distraction” the controversy surrounding President Muhammadu Buhari’s letter to the National Assembly on his medical vacation in London.

Fielding questions from State House correspondents at the end of the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, the minister said the interest generated on the matter was unnecessary.

“I think it is a needless controversy and just a distraction. The operative sentence is in compliance with section 145 sub-section (1) (of the Constitution) so, any other word is irrelevant,” he said.

The President left the country on Sunday for a medical follow-up in London. The President’s departure was announced by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina.

Adesina said in a statement in Abuja that the President’s return date to Abuja would be determined by his team of doctors.