Corruption entrenched in NASS – Ex-Rep

By Bashir Mohammed

Kano

A former member of the House Representatives from Borno state, Dr. Haruna Yerima, has said the culture of corruption is well entrenched in the National Assembly, adding that it would be difficult to fight the cankerworm among the legislators within a short time.

Yerima, who stated this yesterday at the 34th Aminu Kano Annual Memorial Symposium in Kano, emphasized that “there is nothing one can do at the moment to stop corruption in the National Assembly.”

The ex-lawmaker, who is currently a public administration lecturer at the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, spoke on the topic “Politics after Malam Aminu Kano: The Role of the Legislature in Nigeria’s Democratic Development”.

However, he said, the major problem that was aiding corruption at the National Assembly was that majority of the lawmakers lacked the basic knowledge about the duty and functions of the Assembly; hence, they could not help the country out of the mess.

He said House of Representative members and senators had to be made to understand what democracy was all about and had to also understand the rules of the House and the Constitution “even if they cannot read and write.”

Yerima also accused former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo of giving N50 million bribe to each member of the National Assembly that supported his third term bid. He said although some members had turned down the money, others collected it.

Speaking in the vein, the discussant, Barrister Festus Okoye, said National Assembly is faced with challenges, especially in the areas of oversight functions and understanding the functions of the legislative arm of government by the legislatives themselves.

He said there is a serious confusion in the NASS, as many of the members did not understand their duties.

However, former Jigawa state Governor, Alhaji Sule Lamido, blamed the electorate, noting that “those whom were accused of being corrupt were elected into public offices by the electorate and they (electorate) know what they were given prior to the election”.

Former National President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Dr. Nasir Fagge, said “Nigeria is faced with three major problems that included policy making, insincerity and lack of consistency on the part of government”.

Fagge said one of the lessons the late Malam Aminu Kano taught his disciples was to educate the people, but because leaders had deviated from his teachings, “many Nigerians are not educated”.