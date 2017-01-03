Corruption: Onaiyekan wants amnesty for looters

Share This





















Alleges Buhari favours friends

By Bode Olagoke

Abuja

The Archbishop of Abuja, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of selective fight in the ongoing war against corruption in the country, even as he called on the federal government to create channels for “quiet refund” of stolen public monies and amnesty for the looters caught in the web.

The cardinal believes that if such method is entrenched, it will make it possible to repatriate a lot of stolen money in foreign banks, alleging he heard that the President has been using the said method for his friends (unnamed) alone.

In his New Year message delivered at Saint Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Nyanya, Abuja, on Sunday, Onaiyekan also said the war against corruption “should go beyond public denunciations and arraignment before sensational tribunals.

“Can there be offer of channels for quiet repentance, refunds and amnesty?” the clergy asked rather rhetorically, adding that “this is more likely to be effective, especially for repatriating of funds lodged in foreign banks.

“Already, we hear that Mr. President is applying this system quietly with some of his friends. This should be made an open policy available to everyone with good intention.

“The endemic corruption that we have seen may have sucked in many decent people with no real intention to steal public funds.”

He advised that the corruption war should be made an open policy to everyone with good intention “and those who refuse to avail themselves of such an opportunity for amnesty should be pursued, prosecuted according to law, and if found guilty, made to face the full wrath of the law.”

The Archbishop pointed out that peace and progress will continue to elude the country unless justice is embraced by all and sundry.

He said, “Men often say they are seeking for peace but act many ways against it. It therefore continues to be elusive. Peace be with you, says Jesus Christ to his followers, but not as the world gives it. The path of Christ is the only sure way, through love, forgiveness and active non-violence.

“It used to be said, “If you want peace, prepare for war.” This is the logic of enforcing peace by force arms, the logic behind the scandalous arms build- up, huge national armies and non-state combatants of all kinds, huge defense budgets in the midst of poverty. Remember, if you prepare for war, you must get war. It becomes the survival of the fittest, the victory of the more powerful and not of the righteous. Unjust peace, silence of the weak, become the triumph of the powerful”.

The leader of the Catholic faithful in Abuja emphasized that it was in this regard that Pope Paul VI in the 1960s, challenged the world to take another path, the path of justice.

“If you want peace, work for justice. For the development of man, blatant injustice and inequalities in the world build up social tensions, eventually leading to breakdown of the unjust structures abhorred by nature.

“Greater justice and sharing between and within nations create more conducive environment for peace to reign in a sustainable way. The famous “Sustainable Development Goals” of the United Nations are therefore steps in the right direction.”

