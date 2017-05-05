Councillor jailed 2 years, fined N2m for stealing IDPs’ food

By Sadiq Abubakar

Maiduguri

A Supervisory Councillor in Mafa local government area of Borno state, Umar Ibrahim, and another politician from the area, were each sentenced to a two-year jail term by a State High Court in Maiduguri.

They were jailed for stealing rice donated by foreign donors to the Internally Displaced Persons.

The duo were charged alongside Shettima Maina, a former council chairman of the local government, the first defendant who was declared at large while the trial lasted.

Maina was in custody of the military for allegedly hiding a wanted Boko Haram kingpin in his house.

The judge, Fadawu Umar, found the other two persons guilty of the three-count charge brought against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

They were charged for converting N1.4 million being the proceeds from the sale of the 180 bags of rice stolen from the IDP camp.

They were also accused of converting N585, 000 from the sale of yet another 65 bags of rice stolen from the same IDP camp.

Prosecuting witnesses told the court that the bags of rice were those donated to the IDPs by the Danish Refugee Council (DRC) and were marked not for sale.

Delivering judgment, Justice Fadawu said the accused persons were found guilty of all the counts brought against them.

He said the second and third defendants had all through their defense contradicted themselves.

The two defendants had told the court that they had to sell off the rice because they were about to expire.

They later informed the court that the former council chairman ordered them to sell off the rice because the IDPs had complained that they were tired of eating rice every day.

In another breath, the convicted persons further contradicted themselves by saying that the rice belonged to soldiers of the Nigerian military who wanted to sell them off in order to travel for Christmas.

The judge said the defendants had also lied to the court that the money realised from the sale of the rice was used to buy maize grains for the IDPs.

They claimed that the grains were kept in a store where the local government kept its food for the IDPs. (Premium Times)