Countless footprints of late Kure

Share This





















USMAN IBN A. LAPAI writes in honour of the former Governor of Niger state late, Engineer Abdulkadir Abdullahi Kure



Former Governor of Niger State, late Engineer Abdulkadir Abdullahi Kure was not only a politician of repute, but also an administrator, who toiled and laboured to enthrone good governance during his days as Niger Governor.

He equally demonstrated to the people that leadership is all about service to humanity and accommodation of one another in the scheme of things.

The people of Lapai, Niger State, and entire Nigeria lost a great man an engineer by profession is no other person then Engineer Abdulkadir ABDULLAHI Kure.

The late Kure was born on February 26, 1956. He studied civil engineering at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and graduated with a bachelor degree in engineering in 1976, had his mandatory NYSC in Benue State from 1976-1977. He started his working career with Niger State Ministry of Works as a pupil engineer career before going for his master’s degree at University of Newcastle, United Kingdom,in 1981.

He returned to the state civil service and Kure joined the Federal Capital Development Agency (FCDA) in Abuja as a senior engineer in 1985.

The late Kure rose to the position of a director of engineering services before he retired from the FCDA in 1995 and joined politics and became the governor of Niger State from May 29, 1999 to May 29, 2007.

The eight years administration of His Excellency Engineer Abdulkadir Abdullahi Kure from 1999 to 2008 is no doubt a milestone to the people of Niger State. It was a period Niger state witnessed unprecedented level of infrastructural development.

He was later appointed as chairman of Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) by the late President Umaru Yar’Adua where he served till 2010.

As governor, he introduced the Islamic Sharia law in the state in May 2000 which reduced the level of criminality in the state especially anti-social behaviours such as drinking and stealing.

The late Kure was a delegate to the 2014 National Conference convened by former President Goodluck Jonathan.As a delegate, Eng Kure made very useful contributions to the conference.

He was a member of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and a front line leader of the party in the state.

The late Kure will be remembered as very religious, a peaceful politician who preached against confrontational and violent politics, and promoted fairness and love for humanity and justice.

The biggest legacy Kure left is state university called Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University (IBBU), Lapai.

The establishment of the university made university education accessible to people who would have otherwise struggled to go to other places to fulfill their dreams.

It is heartening, beyond measure, to see our people graduating in psychology, mass communication, computer science, and so many other fields especially sciences and engineering courses.

Like this: Like Loading...