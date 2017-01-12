Court convicts 75-year-old man for defiling girl, 5

Share This





















By Muhammad Tanko Shittu

Jos

An Upper Area Court sitting in Kasuwan Nama, of Jos North local government area of Plateau state, has sentenced a 75-year old Aminu Abubakar to three year imprisonment for defiling a 5 -year old girl.

Delivering judgement, Justice Lawal Suleiman, said the nature of the offense committed by the convict warranted severe punishment even though it was the first time that the accused was taken before the court.

“In view of the nature of the offense committed, of defiling a minor, the accused Aminu Abubakar is hereby sentence to full 3 calendar year of imprisonment, having found to be his first time appearing before the court with such offense,” he judged.

The judge gave no option of fine, but said the convict was at liberty to appeal the judgement.

The convict had, prior to the judgment, pleaded for mercy, saying; “I do not know anything, but I am pleading the court to do justice to me.”

Police prosecutor Inspector Ashiru Ibrahim, while responding to question after the judgement said “we are pleased with the judgement hoping it will serve as deterrent to others.”

It was gathered that the incident happened three weeks ago at Ali Kazaure community of Jos North local government area, and some people said the judgement has giving a lot of them courage to pursue similar case whenever it arose.

Mother of the girl Malama Hassana Muhammad, also expressed satisfaction that justice has been done to the case.

, adding that “such a judgement done within short period of time has giving hope to parents.”

