Court declares N5trn stamp duty tax unlawful

By Vivian Okejeme

Abuja

Justice Gabriel Kolawole of the Federal High Court, Abuja, yesterday, ordered a firm to stop its efforts to assist the federal government to generate a N5 trillion from stamp duty tax.

The judge, ruling, held that the tax drive was “unconstitutional, illegal, unlawful and ultra-vires” and set the drive aside.

Delivering judgement in a suit filed by the Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) against the Nigerian Postal Services (NIPOST) and a private firm, Kasmal International Services, the judge held that NIPOST, under the law, was not a tax collecting establishment of the federal government.

The contract awarded by NIPOST to Kasmal International Service to collect the tax on its behalf through the compulsory use of N50 stamps on official receipts and other documents of the bottling company, among others, was voided and set aside.

Kasmal Internal Services Ltd is owned by a senator representing Ogun East, Prince Buruji Kashamu.

Justice Kolawole said having carefully gone through the Stamp Duties Act 2004, he could not see where NIPOST was empowered by the law to impose stamp duty tax on the bottling company, banks and other various establishments.

The Judge held that where the Act recommended 2 Kobo stamp to be affixed on certain categories of documents, the NIPOST cannot arbitrarily increase the 2 Kobo to N50 without first amending the Act through the National Assembly.

“A law is a law and has to be obeyed or implemented as it is. Section 89 of the stamp Duties Act which recommended the use of adhesive 2 kobo stamp on certain categories of receipts and document is the law in force.

“The NIPOST as a defendant in this suit acted unlawfully, illegally and ultra-vires by unilaterally increasing the 2 kobo stamp to N50 without any back up law and under the guise that 2 kobo stamps are no longer in circulation in Nigeria.

“Under Section 89 of this Act, the NIPOST has no power to compel the plaintiff (NBC) to affix N50 stamp on its receipts and other documents. By this, NIPOST has no business or authority in sending Kasmal International Services on illegal errand to compel the plaintiff on the N50 stamp duty tax.

“The extant law is for 2 Kobo stamp. No law has amended the Stamp Duties Act 2004 to increase it to N50. At any rate, NIPOST is not a tax collecting establishment and as such, cannot exercise any power not expressly donated to it by law.”